MustaschFormed 1998
Mustasch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7845ff6d-8c9d-43d8-a563-bcf4206ceb6a
Mustasch Biography (Wikipedia)
Mustasch is a heavy metal band from Sweden. They were formed in the fall of 1998 by Ralf Gyllenhammar, Hannes Hansson, Mats Hansson, and Stam Johansson in Gothenburg.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mustasch Tracks
Sort by
The Audience Is Listening
Mustasch
The Audience Is Listening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mustasch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist