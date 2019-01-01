The DissociativesFormed 2003
The Dissociatives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7843d8ef-73e9-4851-94f1-5559180d8251
The Dissociatives Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dissociatives are an Australian band consisting of Daniel Johns of Silverchair, Australian dance producer DJ Paul Mac, and touring members Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes from Sydney electronic duo "The Presets". Their first single "Somewhere Down the Barrel" entered the Australian Top 40 charts on debut on 15 March 2004, reached #25 that week, and was one of the five most played tracks on Australian radio in March. The debut album The Dissociatives was released on 4 April 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Dissociatives Tracks
Sort by
The Dissociatives Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist