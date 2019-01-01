Anders HanssonProducer / writer / performer
Anders Hansson
Anders Hansson Biography (Wikipedia)
Anders Hansson is a Swedish singer-songwriter and music producer. He has been in the music industry for twenty years and has collaborated with artists and bands like Molly, Alcazar, Lena Philipsson, Tommy Nilsson, Agnes Carlsson, Kate Ryan and BWO. Also, he released an album which titled Love Conquers All in 1993 under his stage name Love CA.
