Garnet RogersBorn May 1955
Garnet Rogers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/783d57a0-25af-4993-ba94-e63dcb0cb88d
Garnet Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Garnet Rogers (born May 1955) is a Canadian folk musician, singer, songwriter and composer. He was born in Hamilton, Ontario with roots in Nova Scotia. He began his professional career working with his brother, folk musician Stan Rogers, and arranging Stan's music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Garnet Rogers Tracks
Sort by
The Joy Of Living
Garnet Rogers
The Joy Of Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Joy Of Living
Last played on
Sailor's Rest
Garnet Rogers
Sailor's Rest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sailor's Rest
Last played on
Goodbye Again
Garnet Rogers
Goodbye Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Again
Last played on
Shadows On the Water
Garnet Rogers
Shadows On the Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadows On the Water
Last played on
Sleeping
Garnet Rogers
Sleeping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeping
Last played on
The Long and Lonely Winter
Archie Fisher
The Long and Lonely Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db5h8.jpglink
The Long and Lonely Winter
Last played on
It's A Gift
Garnet Rogers
It's A Gift
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's A Gift
Last played on
My Old Man
Garnet Rogers
My Old Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Old Man
Last played on
Gypsy Song
Garnet Rogers
Gypsy Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Song
Last played on
Green Eyes
Garnet Rogers
Green Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Eyes
Last played on
John O’ Dreams
Garnet Rogers
John O’ Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
John O’ Dreams
Last played on
The Farm Auction
Garnet Rogers
The Farm Auction
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Farm Auction
Last played on
Ain’t Going Home
Garnet Rogers
Ain’t Going Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain’t Going Home
Last played on
Jenny Bryce
Garnet Rogers
Jenny Bryce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jenny Bryce
Last played on
The Sliprails And The Spur
Garnet Rogers
The Sliprails And The Spur
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sliprails And The Spur
Last played on
Small Victory
Garnet Rogers
Small Victory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Victory
Last played on
The Outside Track
Garnet Rogers
The Outside Track
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Outside Track
Last played on
Garnet Rogers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist