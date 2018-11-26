The Pyramids were a surf group from Long Beach, California, USA, who formed in 1961. In early 1964, they made the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 with their instrumental "Penetration". It proved to be the final major instrumental surf hit.

In July 1964, the group appeared in the American International Pictures' film Bikini Beach, coming onstage wearing Beatle wigs, which were lifted to reveal their shaved heads.

For the film they performed two songs - “Record Run” and the instrumental "Bikini Drag", both written by Gary Usher and Roger Christian. They are also shown performing back-up on two other songs (both written by Guy Hemric and Jerry Styner): "How About That?" by Frankie Avalon and "Happy Feelin’ (Dance and Shout)" by Little Stevie Wonder.

Drummer Ron McMullen died on January 7, 2015, in Long Beach, California.