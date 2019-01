Paul Korda (born Paul Kunstler in 1948 in Singapore, Malaysia) is an English songwriter, singer, musician, and actor. He has been writing and performing music since the 1960s. His songs have been covered by artists such as Roger Daltrey, Dave Edmunds, Frankie Valli, and Love Sculpture.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia