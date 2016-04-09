Paul KordaBorn 1948
Paul Korda
1948
Paul Korda Biography
Paul Korda (born Paul Kunstler in 1948 in Singapore, Malaysia) is an English songwriter, singer, musician, and actor. He has been writing and performing music since the 1960s. His songs have been covered by artists such as Roger Daltrey, Dave Edmunds, Frankie Valli, and Love Sculpture.
