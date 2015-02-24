Daithí Ó Drónaí (born 16 March 1990) is an Irish musician and producer, best known for producing electronic music inspired by Irish culture under the artist name "Daithi". Daithi has developed a successful music career in Ireland, releasing an album with Sony Music Entertainment and independently releasing a range of E.P.s. Two of his singles, "Chameleon Life" and "Mary Keanes Introduction" were nominated for the Choice Music Prize.

Daithi is well known for his unique approach to live electronic music. His live performances are House music based, and use Synthesizers, the computer programme Ableton Live and a synthesised Fiddle. The performance is improvised, with each "track" being broken up into small loops and mixed together differently at each show. His live show has been toured around Europe, and is a mainstay at festivals in Ireland. Daithi has supported international acts such as Disclosure (band), DJ Shadow, The xx, Santigold, Macklemore and Duke Dumont.

In 2015, Daithi released a single called "Mary Keanes Introduction" a track which went viral in Ireland. The track featured Daithi's 90 year old grandmother at the start of the track, talking about how she met her husband. The track stayed at no1 in the Spotify Irish viral charts for 6 weeks, was featured in NME and received extensive radio play in Ireland. The track was considered the beginning of a change of direction for Daithi, moving from Pop music to Electronic dance music inspired by Irish culture and the west of Ireland.