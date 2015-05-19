Μαρία Έλενα ΚυριάκουBorn 11 January 1984
Μαρία Έλενα Κυριάκου
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78372f70-ed91-4dd7-9e2f-1fb4df8d0ac9
Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Elena Kyriakou (Greek: Μαρία Έλενα Κυριάκου,; born 11 January 1984) is a Greek Cypriot singer best known for winning the first season of The Voice of Greece under the mentorship of Despina Vandi. She represented Greece in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with her song "One Last Breath".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
One Last Breath
Μαρία Έλενα Κυριάκου
One Last Breath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Last Breath
Last played on
Back to artist