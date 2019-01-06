Richard PopplewellBorn 18 October 1935. Died 22 March 2016
Richard Popplewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/783680eb-fbb6-463d-8410-749a91035446
Richard Popplewell Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Popplewell LVO (18 October 1935 - 22 March 2016) was an English organist and composer who served at the Chapel Royal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Popplewell Tracks
Sort by
Elegy
Richard Popplewell
Elegy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy
Last played on
Back to artist