Shy Child are an electronic music duo from New York City consisting of Pete Cafarella on vocals and synthesizers and Nate Smith on drums.
Drop the Phone
Drop the Phone
Disconnected
Disconnected
Open Up The Sky
Open Up The Sky
Esp
Esp
Disconnected (Ocelot's Snowed In Mix)
Disconnected (Anoraak Remix)
Disconnected (Anoraak Remix)
Criss Cross
Criss Cross
