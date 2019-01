Los Bravos were a Spanish beat group, formed in 1965 and based in Madrid. Their single "Black Is Black" reached No. 2 in the United Kingdom in July 1966 and No. 4 in the United States (the first Spanish group to do so), selling over a million records.

