Los BravosFormed 1965. Disbanded 1968
Los Bravos
1965
Los Bravos Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Bravos were a Spanish beat group, formed in 1965 and based in Madrid. Their single "Black Is Black" reached No. 2 in the United Kingdom in July 1966 and No. 4 in the United States (the first Spanish group to do so), selling over a million records.
