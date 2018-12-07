Danny PeyronelBorn 17 March 1953
Danny Peyronel (born Daniel Augusto Peyronel, November 15, 1953, Buenos Aires) is an Argentine-born English rock singer, songwriter, keyboard player and producer, best known for his work in rock groups such as the Heavy Metal Kids and UFO. He had an English public school education in Buenos Aires. After studying piano since the age of five, as well as theory and composition, he did further superior musical studies at the Juilliard School of New York. Although Peyronel grew up all over the World, including the United States, he considers London his home.
