Requiem (K.626) in D minor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Orchestra
'Is my team ploughing?' from A Shropshire Lad
George Butterworth
Ensemble
Psalm 23 - Gott ist mein Hirt Op.85 No.2
Louis Spohr
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-22T02:59:36
22
Aug
2009
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-02T02:59:36
2
Sep
1998
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1998-07-26T02:59:36
26
Jul
1998
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-25T02:59:36
25
Aug
1993
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-21T02:59:36
21
Aug
1992
Royal Albert Hall
