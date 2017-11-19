Cecil PayneBorn 14 December 1922. Died 27 November 2007
Cecil Payne
1922-12-14
Cecil Payne Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Payne (December 14, 1922 – November 27, 2007) was an American jazz baritone saxophonist born in Brooklyn, New York. Payne also played the alto saxophone and flute. He played with other prominent jazz musicians, in particular Dizzy Gillespie and Randy Weston, in addition to his solo work as bandleader.
Cecil Payne Tracks
Block Buster Boogie
Cecil Payne
Block Buster Boogie
Block Buster Boogie
No Problem
Brooklyn Brothers, Cecil Payne & Duke Jordan
No Problem
No Problem
Manteca
Dizzy Gillespie Orchestra & Dizzy Gillespie
Manteca
Manteca
Performer
Portrait of Vivian
Randy Weston
Portrait of Vivian
Portrait of Vivian
Bringing Up Father
Cecil Payne
Bringing Up Father
Bringing Up Father
Martin Luther King
Cecil Payne
Martin Luther King
Martin Luther King
Sterling Place
Cecil Payne
Sterling Place
Sterling Place
