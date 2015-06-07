Guildford Choral SocietyFormed 1839
1839
Guildford Choral Society Tracks
Hodie (Choral: No sad thought, Epilogue: In the beginning was the Word)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Lift up thy voice, O son of man (Job)
Hubert Parry
Last played on
Hark The Herald
Katherine Jenkins
Music Arranger
Conductor
Supporting Artist
Orchestra
We Three Kings
SOL3 MIO
While Shepherds Watched
Cecil Frances Alexander
Candlelight Carol
Saint Michael's Singers
Silent Night
Katherine Jenkins
Once In Royal David’s City
Saint Michael's Singers
Long Ago Prophets Knew
Fred Pratt Green
Gaudete
Katherine Jenkins
Abide with me
Michael Ball
Last played on
Romanza: Jane Scroop (Her Lament for Philip Sparrow), from Five Tudor Portraits (excerpt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
