Nick Diamonds
Nick Diamonds Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Thorburn (born 27 November 1981) is a Canadian musician originally from Campbell River. He has fronted numerous bands such as The Unicorns, Th' Corn Gangg, Islands, Reefer, and Human Highway. Thorburn occasionally goes by the stage name "Nick Diamonds".
Nick Diamonds Tracks
Charley D. and Milo
