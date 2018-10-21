Vladimir KamirskiBorn 3 January 1942. Died 22 April 2017
Vladimir Kamirski
1943-01-03
Vladimir Kamirski Biography (Wikipedia)
Włodzimierz Kamil Kamirski also known by his stage name Vladimir Kamirski (3 January 1943 - 22 April 2017) was a Polish-Australian orchestral conductor. He adopted a stage name Vladimir around 1970 at the start of his career in Italy at the Teatro Alla Scala, but continued to release recordings as Włodzimierz Kamirski also.
Song to the Moon from Rusalka
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon from Rusalka
Morgen (Op.27 No.4)
Richard Strauss
Morgen (Op.27 No.4)
Aria: "Vedrai, carino" (from "Don Giovanni")
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aria: "Vedrai, carino" (from "Don Giovanni")
Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion' : aria from "The Messiah"
George Frideric Handel
Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion' : aria from "The Messiah"
I Love Thee - no.3 from Hjertets melodier (The heart's melodies) (Op.5)
Edvard Grieg
I Love Thee - no.3 from Hjertets melodier (The heart's melodies) (Op.5)
Brezairola - from Songs of the Auvergne
Joseph Canteloube
Brezairola - from Songs of the Auvergne
In Trutina - from Carmina Burana
Carl Orff
In Trutina - from Carmina Burana
