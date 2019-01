Włodzimierz Kamil Kamirski also known by his stage name Vladimir Kamirski (3 January 1943 - 22 April 2017) was a Polish-Australian orchestral conductor. He adopted a stage name Vladimir around 1970 at the start of his career in Italy at the Teatro Alla Scala, but continued to release recordings as Włodzimierz Kamirski also.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia