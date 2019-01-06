McFadden & Whitehead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqspn.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78245bc7-ee69-4fca-b17f-81b2975f4fc6
McFadden & Whitehead Biography (Wikipedia)
McFadden and Whitehead were an American R&B duo, best known for their signature tune "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now". They wrote and produced some of the most popular R&B hits of the 1970s, and were primarily associated with Gamble and Huff's Philadelphia International soul music record label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
McFadden & Whitehead Performances & Interviews
McFadden & Whitehead Tracks
Sort by
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
McFadden & Whitehead
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqspn.jpglink
Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now
Last played on
McFadden & Whitehead Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist