Reek da VillianBorn 24 April 1984
Reek da Villian
1984-04-24
Reek da Villian Biography (Wikipedia)
Tariek Williams (born April 4, 1987), better known as Reek da Villian, is an American rapper from Roosevelt, Long Island, New York. He embarked on his career as the protégé of fellow Long Island rapper Busta Rhymes and as a member of the East Coast hip hop group Flipmode Squad.
Reek da Villian Tracks
Don't Touch Me (Throw da Water on 'Em) (Remix) (feat. Reek da Villian, Spliff Star, Lil Wayne, Nas, The Game & Big Daddy Kane)
Busta Rhymes
Phewwm (Feat. Busta Rhymes)
Reek da Villian
