Abigail Helen Fry (born 28 November 1981 in Hammersmith, London) is an English violist. She plays with various acts including British Sea Power, Bat for Lashes, The Flowers of Hell, Sad Season and Euchrid Eucrow. Fry grew up in Ealing, West London and resides in the Scottish Highlands and Brighton.

In 2007 Fry toured extensively with Bat for Lashes including Europe and the United States. On 4 September 2007 she played with the band at the Mercury Prize finals in London. Bat for Lashes was the bookies' favourite to win, but was pipped at the post by Klaxons.

Fry's last concert with Bat for Lashes was on 29 October 2007 at Koko in London - since then she has become a permanent member of British Sea Power.

From February to May 2008, while touring with British Sea Power in North America, she also joined sometime opening act Jeffrey Lewis on stage - adding viola arrangements to his acoustic guitar-based performances.

In 2011 Fry performed live with Pulp at a festival in Poland, as a temporary replacement for Russell Senior, absent due to his fear of flying.