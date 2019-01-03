Johanna WinkelGerman soprano. Born 1981
Johanna Winkel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/781d9e66-01be-4080-8091-15537d547849
Johanna Winkel Tracks
Sort by
Le Vin herbé - Part 3: La Mort and Epilogue
Frank Martin
Le Vin herbé - Part 3: La Mort and Epilogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br475.jpglink
Le Vin herbé - Part 3: La Mort and Epilogue
Le Vin herbé - Part 2: La Forêt du Morois
Frank Martin
Le Vin herbé - Part 2: La Forêt du Morois
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br475.jpglink
Le Vin herbé - Part 2: La Forêt du Morois
Le Vin herbé - Part 1: Le Philtre
Frank Martin
Le Vin herbé - Part 1: Le Philtre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br475.jpglink
Le Vin herbé - Part 1: Le Philtre
St Cecilia Mass
Joseph Haydn
St Cecilia Mass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
St Cecilia Mass
Last played on
Magnificat B flat major, WAB 24
Anton Bruckner
Magnificat B flat major, WAB 24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Magnificat B flat major, WAB 24
Conductor
Last played on
Magnificat B flat major, WAB 24
Anton Bruckner
Magnificat B flat major, WAB 24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Magnificat B flat major, WAB 24
Last played on
Back to artist