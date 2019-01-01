Jeff RonaBorn 3 March 1957
Jeff Rona
Jeff Rona Biography
Jeffrey Carl "Jeff" Rona (born March 3, 1957) is an American composer for film. He was a member of Hans Zimmer's Media Ventures. His credits include Sharkwater, Traffic, God of War III, Phantom and Veeram.
