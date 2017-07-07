Matt Bianco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvm7.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/781435a6-5c6c-4a21-871f-facdb9e60a44
Matt Bianco Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Bianco are a British band that was formed in 1983. They are mainly known for their success in the mid-1980s and their jazz, Latin-flavoured music.
Popular during the mid-1980s in continental Europe, the name suggests that Matt Bianco is a person, often assumed to be an alias for the main constant member and frontman, Mark Reilly. According to the group, Matt is in fact "a made up spy, a secret agent; we loved spy TV themes and film scores".
Basia Trzetrzelewska, later a popular solo artist, was an original member of Matt Bianco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matt Bianco Tracks
Sort by
Wap Bam Boogie
Matt Bianco
Wap Bam Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Wap Bam Boogie
Last played on
Half a Minute
Danny White
Half a Minute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Half a Minute
Last played on
Half A Minute
Matt Bianco
Half A Minute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Half A Minute
Last played on
Yeh Yeh
Matt Bianco
Yeh Yeh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Yeh Yeh
Last played on
Get Out of Your Lazy Bed
Matt Bianco
Get Out of Your Lazy Bed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059kvhd.jpglink
Sneaking Out The Back Door
Matt Bianco
Sneaking Out The Back Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Sneaking Out The Back Door
Last played on
Cha Cha Cuba
Matt Bianco
Cha Cha Cuba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Cha Cha Cuba
Last played on
Hifi Bossanova (Matt Pop Remix)
Matt Bianco
Hifi Bossanova (Matt Pop Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Hifi Bossanova (Matt Pop Remix)
Last played on
Don't Blame It On That Girl
Matt Bianco
Don't Blame It On That Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Don't Blame It On That Girl
Last played on
Joyride
Matt Bianco
Joyride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
Joyride
Last played on
AM/PM
Matt Bianco
AM/PM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvm7.jpglink
AM/PM
Last played on
Playlists featuring Matt Bianco
Latest Matt Bianco News
Matt Bianco Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist