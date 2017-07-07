Matt Bianco are a British band that was formed in 1983. They are mainly known for their success in the mid-1980s and their jazz, Latin-flavoured music.

Popular during the mid-1980s in continental Europe, the name suggests that Matt Bianco is a person, often assumed to be an alias for the main constant member and frontman, Mark Reilly. According to the group, Matt is in fact "a made up spy, a secret agent; we loved spy TV themes and film scores".

Basia Trzetrzelewska, later a popular solo artist, was an original member of Matt Bianco.