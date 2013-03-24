Paddy CartyBorn 1929. Died 1980
Paddy Carty
1929
Paddy Carty Biography (Wikipedia)
Paddy Carty (1929–1980) was a three-time all-Ireland champion Irish flute player from Loughrea, County Galway. He was well known for his flowing rhythm and his virtuoso skill on his Radcliff System flute, on which he could play freely in key signatures usually considered to be difficult on the Irish flute. He was a frequent playing partner of Paddy Fahy and a former member of the influential Aughrim Slopes Ceili Band.
