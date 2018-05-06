Don KikasBorn 1974
Don Kikas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/780e43be-3582-43fc-bbfa-7d4a03623f50
Don Kikas Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Kikas, born Emílio Camilo da Costa, is an Angolan singer from the city of Sumbe in the southern Angolan province of Cuanza Sul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Don Kikas Tracks
Sort by
Rosalina (Break Your Back) (feat. Awilo Longomba)
B.M
Rosalina (Break Your Back) (feat. Awilo Longomba)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rosalina (Break Your Back) (feat. Awilo Longomba)
Performer
Last played on
Continua Assim (Angola)
Don Kikas
Continua Assim (Angola)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Continua Assim (Angola)
Last played on
Don Kikas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist