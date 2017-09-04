BastilleBritish indie pop band. Formed 2010
Bastille Biography (Wikipedia)
Bastille (stylised as BΔSTILLE) are a British band formed in 2010. The group began as a solo project by lead vocalist Dan Smith, but later expanded to include keyboardist Kyle Simmons, bassist and guitarist Will Farquarson and drummer Chris Wood. The name of the band derives from Bastille Day, which is celebrated on 14 July, the date of Smith's birthday.
After an independently released debut single and a self-released EP, the band signed to Virgin Records. Their first studio album, Bad Blood, was released in March 2013 and entered the UK Albums Chart at number one and included the hit single "Pompeii" which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart. The band was nominated for four Brit Awards at the 2014 ceremony, winning the British Breakthrough Act. As of November 2014, Bastille have sold over five million records in the US and 2.5 million records in the UK.
