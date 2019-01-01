DJ Smallz
DJ Smallz is an American hip-hop DJ, known for his Southern Smoke mixtapes as well as his weekly show on Sirius Satellite Radio and DISH Network, Southern Smoke Radio. His tapes have featured such artists as Young Buck, Ludacris, Master P, Lil Wayne, B.o.B, Outlawz KO McCoy, Drake, and Juicy J with Project Pat.
