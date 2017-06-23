GeoticBorn 16 April 1989
Geotic
Geotic Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Wiesenfeld (born April 16, 1989), better known by his stage name Baths, is an American electronic musician. He was born in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles and was raised in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. He currently resides in Culver City, Los Angeles, California. Southern California Public Radio described him as "LA's big new electronica musician" in 2010. He is currently signed with Anticon.
Actually Smiling
Geotic
Actually Smiling
Actually Smiling
Nav
Geotic
Nav
Nav
Sunspell
Geotic
Sunspell
Sunspell
Weightlessness
Geotic
Weightlessness
Weightlessness
Hidden springs, floating leaves
Geotic
Hidden springs, floating leaves
Hidden springs, floating leaves
Up a Narrow Trail In the Woods
Geotic
Up a Narrow Trail In the Woods
Up a Narrow Trail In the Woods
Riding Thermals
Geotic
Riding Thermals
Riding Thermals
Igloo
Geotic
Igloo
Igloo
