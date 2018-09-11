The Legendary Shack Shakers (originally Those or Th' ) are an American rockabilly/blues band that formed in Paducah, Kentucky, United States, in the mid-1990s. They are inspired by rock and roll, country blues, old time music, carnival music, swamp rock, and other obscure Southern music genres. The band originally had a traditional rockabilly sound, but later began to rely more on its rock and roll and "southern gothic" influences.

Founding member J.D. Wilkes is the band's vocalist and also plays the harmonica. Musical maverick Joe Buck joined the band in the early 21st Century and played all the upright bass, guitars, and drums on the group's first wide release, Cockadoodledon't (2003). Wilkes is noted for his theatric stage performances, which have been compared to those of Iggy Pop, David Byrne, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Joe Buck left the band in late 2003 and began touring and recording with Hank Williams III. Brett Whitacre joined the band in 2005 and is currently the second longest tenured band member. Duane Denison of The Jesus Lizard and Tomahawk joined the band in 2008, exiting in early 2012. Atlanta garage blues guitarist Rod Hamdallah replaced Denison. Longtime bassist Mark Robertson left the band in late 2015 and was replaced by The Two Man Gentlemen Band's Fuller Condon. Longtime drummer Brett Whitacre left the band in late February 2016 to concentrate on his art career and family life, and was replaced by The Dirt Daubers drummer Preston Corn. Guitarist Rod Hamdallah left the band in late 2017, shortly after the release of the "After You've Gone" LP was released. He was replaced by Pere Ubu guitarist Gary Siperko.