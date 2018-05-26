Lil’ ScrappyUS rapper Darryl Kevin Richardson II. Born 19 January 1984
Lil’ Scrappy
1984-01-19
Lil’ Scrappy Biography (Wikipedia)
Darryl Kevin Richardson (born January 19, 1984), better known by his stage name Lil Scrappy, is an American rapper and record producer.
Richardson was discovered by producer and performer Lil Jon while performing at a bar in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Along with labelmates Trillville, Lil Scrappy was one of the first signings to Lil Jon's BME Recordings. He has built a strong reputation and eager following throughout the Atlanta hip hop scene and throughout the Southeastern United States through various mixtape releases. Lil Scrappy’s first manager was Crunk Incorporated CEO and Founder Tommy Phillips IV also known as #LiTgod Serious Lord.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Money In The Bank
Lil’ Scrappy
Money In The Bank
Money In The Bank
Head Bussa
Lil’ Scrappy
Head Bussa
Head Bussa
Forever I Love Atlanta (F.I.L.A.)
Lil’ Scrappy
Forever I Love Atlanta (F.I.L.A.)
Knuck If You Buck (Sightlow x Fransis Derelle Remix) (feat. Lil’ Scrappy)
Crime Mob
Knuck If You Buck (Sightlow x Fransis Derelle Remix) (feat. Lil’ Scrappy)
Knuck If You Buck (Sightlow x Fransis Derelle Remix) (feat. Lil’ Scrappy)
Look At Me (Justin Martin Remix)
Lil’ Scrappy
Look At Me (Justin Martin Remix)
Look At Me (Justin Martin Remix)
