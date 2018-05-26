Darryl Kevin Richardson (born January 19, 1984), better known by his stage name Lil Scrappy, is an American rapper and record producer.

Richardson was discovered by producer and performer Lil Jon while performing at a bar in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Along with labelmates Trillville, Lil Scrappy was one of the first signings to Lil Jon's BME Recordings. He has built a strong reputation and eager following throughout the Atlanta hip hop scene and throughout the Southeastern United States through various mixtape releases. Lil Scrappy’s first manager was Crunk Incorporated CEO and Founder Tommy Phillips IV also known as #LiTgod Serious Lord.