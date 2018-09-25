Fiona Brice is an English composer, orchestral arranger and violinist.

Brice writes orchestral arrangements for various artists and has toured and recorded with several major pop and rock acts, including Placebo, Kanye West, Sugababes, Boy George, Westlife, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Patrick Wolf and Simply Red. In addition, she performs solo and released her solo debut Postcards From in June 2016 through Bella Union.