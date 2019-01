Brice writes orchestral arrangements for various artists and has toured and recorded with several major pop and rock acts, including Placebo, Kanye West, Sugababes, Boy George, Westlife, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Patrick Wolf and Simply Red. In addition, she performs solo and released her solo debut Postcards From in June 2016 through Bella Union.

