Fiona Brice
Fiona Brice Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiona Brice is an English composer, orchestral arranger and violinist.
Brice writes orchestral arrangements for various artists and has toured and recorded with several major pop and rock acts, including Placebo, Kanye West, Sugababes, Boy George, Westlife, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Patrick Wolf and Simply Red. In addition, she performs solo and released her solo debut Postcards From in June 2016 through Bella Union.
Fiona Brice Tracks
String Quartet No. 1 Mvt.1
Last played on
My Crown (feat. Fiona Brice)
Last played on
Berlin
Last played on
Tokyo
Last played on
Sensitive New Age Guy
Last played on
