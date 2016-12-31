David Grimal (born 1973) is a French violinist. He started to play the violin at the age of five. He won First Prize in violin and chamber music at the Conservatoire de Paris in 1993. Afterwards he did his postgraduate studies with Régis Pasquier. He also enriched and deepened his musicality by studying with such personalities as Philippe Hirschhorn, Shlomo Mintz, Isaac Stern.