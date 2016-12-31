David GrimalBorn 1973
David Grimal
1973
David Grimal Biography (Wikipedia)
David Grimal (born 1973) is a French violinist. He started to play the violin at the age of five. He won First Prize in violin and chamber music at the Conservatoire de Paris in 1993. Afterwards he did his postgraduate studies with Régis Pasquier. He also enriched and deepened his musicality by studying with such personalities as Philippe Hirschhorn, Shlomo Mintz, Isaac Stern.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Grimal Tracks
Concerto No. 1 In E Flat Major Op.107 For Cello And Orchestra
Last played on
Violin Sonata in A major, K.305 (i. Allegro molto)
Last played on
