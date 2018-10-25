Oh Well were a British dance group that started in the late 1980s. Their protagonist was the German record producer, Ackim Faulker. They were relatively successful during their peak in 1989, but broke up soon after, due to lack of further chart success.

The group had two UK chart singles in 1989 and 1990: the eponymous "Oh Well" single- a dance cover of the 1969 Fleetwood Mac song of the same name- was released in late 1989. It peaked at number 28 on the UK Singles Chart for two weeks, starting on 28 October. Their second single, a cover of Golden Earring's "Radar Love", was released in early 1990, and debuted and peaked at number 65 on 3 March 1990.