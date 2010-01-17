Maurice StarrBorn 1953
Maurice Starr
1953
Maurice Starr (born Larry Curtis Johnson, 1953) is an American musician, songwriter, and record producer. Although he has attempted a solo musical career, he is best known for his work creating songs and albums with pop and soul bands such as Con Funk Shun, New Edition, and the New Kids on the Block.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
