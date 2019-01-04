EmbraceBritish indie group. Formed 1993
1993
Embrace are an English alternative rock band from Bailiff Bridge, West Yorkshire. To date they have released seven studio albums, one singles album and one B-sides compilation. The band consists of brothers singer Danny McNamara and guitarist Richard McNamara, bassist Steve Firth, keyboardist Mickey Dale and drummer Mike Heaton. The group have released seven studio albums – The Good Will Out (1998), Drawn from Memory (2000), If You've Never Been (2001), Out of Nothing (2004), This New Day (2006), Embrace (2014) and Love Is a Basic Need (2018).
Embrace talk to Janice Long
2014-01-21
Danny and Richard McNamara from Embrace are in to do the Spoken Word Session and to chat about their sixth album, which has been seven years in the making.
Embrace talk to Janice Long
Embrace Tracks
Gravity
The Good Will Out (Radio Edit)
Never
Nature's Law
Come Back To What You Know
Fireworks
Ashes
I Wouldn't Wanna Happen To You
All You Good Good People
Nature's Law (Instrumental)
All That Remains
One Big Family
Hooligan
Love Is A Basic Need
Upcoming Events
5
Mar
2019
Embrace
Music Hall, Aberdeen, UK
6
Mar
2019
Embrace
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
7
Mar
2019
Embrace
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
8
Mar
2019
Embrace
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
9
Mar
2019
Embrace
O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-12T00:30:36
12
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
