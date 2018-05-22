William Levi DawsonComposer. Born 26 September 1899. Died 2 May 1990
William Levi Dawson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1899-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77ed3a94-a951-431e-a6ff-bf33f457a4ff
William Levi Dawson Biography (Wikipedia)
William Levi Dawson (September 26, 1899 – May 2, 1990) was an African-American composer, choir director, professor and musical figure of classic importance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Levi Dawson Tracks
Sort by
Negro Folk Symphony (3rd mvt)
William Levi Dawson
Negro Folk Symphony (3rd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Negro Folk Symphony (3rd mvt)
Last played on
William Levi Dawson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist