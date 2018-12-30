Dennis BovellReggae guitarist, bass player and record producer. Born 22 May 1953
Dennis Bovell
1953-05-22
Dennis Bovell Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Bovell (born 22 May 1953) is a Barbados-born reggae guitarist, bass player and record producer, based in England. He was a member of the British reggae band Matumbi, and released dub-reggae records under his own name as well as the pseudonym Blackbeard. He is most widely known for his decades-spanning collaborations with Linton Kwesi Johnson.
Dennis Bovell Performances & Interviews
Dennis Bovell Tracks
Rowing
Dennis Bovell
Rowing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Rowing
Last played on
Jazterpiece
Dennis Bovell
Jazterpiece
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Jazterpiece
Last played on
Macka Dimweh
Anthony Joseph
Macka Dimweh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Macka Dimweh
Ella, she had drowned
Anthony Joseph
Ella, she had drowned
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Ella, she had drowned
...from buildings that were burning
Anthony Joseph
...from buildings that were burning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
...from buildings that were burning
A name for everything
Anthony Joseph
A name for everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
A name for everything
After Tonight
Dennis Bovell
After Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
After Tonight
Last played on
This Is London
Dennis Bovell
This Is London
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is London
Performer
Last played on
Dub Come Down
Steve Mason
Dub Come Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dh0s.jpglink
Dub Come Down
Last played on
Backbone (Radio 1 Session, 18 mar 1993)
Dennis Bovell
Backbone (Radio 1 Session, 18 mar 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Woman (Radio 1 Session, 18 mar 1993)
Dennis Bovell
Woman (Radio 1 Session, 18 mar 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Woman (Radio 1 Session, 18 mar 1993)
Oh Mama Oh Papa (Radio 1 Session, 18 mar 1993)
Dennis Bovell
Oh Mama Oh Papa (Radio 1 Session, 18 mar 1993)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Tumbledown Dub
Dennis Bovell
Tumbledown Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tumbledown Dub
Performer
Last played on
I'm Still In Love Dub
Dennis Bovell
I'm Still In Love Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
I'm Still In Love Dub
Last played on
Aye Go Mila Dubwize
Dennis Bovell
Aye Go Mila Dubwize
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Aye Go Mila Dubwize
Last played on
Vitals (feat. Roots Manuva)
Coldcut
Vitals (feat. Roots Manuva)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql6y.jpglink
Vitals (feat. Roots Manuva)
Last played on
Heaven (Edit)
Dennis Bovell
Heaven (Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Heaven (Edit)
Last played on
Eye Water Dub
Dennis Bovell
Eye Water Dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Eye Water Dub
Last played on
Alice
Dennis Bovell
Alice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Alice
Uganda Crisis
Dennis Bovell
Uganda Crisis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Uganda Crisis
Vargen
Dennis Bovell
Vargen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Vargen
Special
Dennis Bovell
Special
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Special
X-travaganza
Dennis Bovell
X-travaganza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
X-travaganza
Woman
Dennis Bovell
Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Woman
Choose Me
Dennis Bovell
Choose Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Choose Me
Fall Babylon/Babylon Must Fall
Dennis Bovell
Fall Babylon/Babylon Must Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Fall Babylon/Babylon Must Fall
Dub Guide
Dennis Bovell
Dub Guide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Dub Guide
Last played on
Grunwick Affair
Dennis Bovell
Grunwick Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh98.jpglink
Grunwick Affair
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Dennis Bovell, Ulrich Schnauss, Alex Paterson, Eastern Front, Joe Goddard (DJ Set), Ali Friend, Bit Cloudy, Anna Prior, Anthony Chalmers, General Echo Sound System, WheelUp Soundsystem, Stow-Lab and Adrian Spurdon
Unknown venue, London, UK
6
Feb
2019
Dennis Bovell, Restaurant
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
