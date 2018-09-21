Dane BowersBorn 28 November 1979
Dane Bowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzhz.jpg
1979-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77eab81e-d630-4bc8-9ada-b39367dd1993
Dane Bowers Biography (Wikipedia)
Dane Leon Bowers (born 28 November 1979) is an English singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer. He was a part of R&B boyband Another Level between 1997 and 2000 when he performed on seven Top 10 singles, before taking up solo projects with True Steppers and Victoria Beckham. He has made TV appearances on Celebrity Big Brother 7 and the celebrity version of Come Dine With Me. and is now part of the pop supergroup 5th Story, set up for The Big Reunion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dane Bowers Tracks
Sort by
Out Of Your Mind (feat. Dane Bowers)
Victoria Beckham
Out Of Your Mind (feat. Dane Bowers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql6d.jpglink
Out Of Your Mind (feat. Dane Bowers)
Last played on
Out Of Your Mind (feat. Dane Bowers and Victoria Beckham)
True Steppers
Out Of Your Mind (feat. Dane Bowers and Victoria Beckham)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of Your Mind (feat. Dane Bowers and Victoria Beckham)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Buggin (feat. Dane Bowers)
True Steppers
Buggin (feat. Dane Bowers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzhz.jpglink
Buggin (feat. Dane Bowers)
Last played on
Another Lover
Dane Bowers
Another Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzhz.jpglink
Another Lover
Last played on
Buggin (feat. Dane Bowers)
True Steppers
Buggin (feat. Dane Bowers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buggin (feat. Dane Bowers)
Last played on
Out Of Your Mind
True Steppers
Out Of Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of Your Mind
Last played on
All She Needs
Dane Bowers
All She Needs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzhz.jpglink
All She Needs
Last played on
Dane Bowers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist