Dane Leon Bowers (born 28 November 1979) is an English singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer. He was a part of R&B boyband Another Level between 1997 and 2000 when he performed on seven Top 10 singles, before taking up solo projects with True Steppers and Victoria Beckham. He has made TV appearances on Celebrity Big Brother 7 and the celebrity version of Come Dine With Me. and is now part of the pop supergroup 5th Story, set up for The Big Reunion.