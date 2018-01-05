Kurt RydlBorn 8 October 1947
Kurt Rydl
1947-10-08
Kurt Rydl Biography
Kurt Rydl (born October 8, 1947) is an Austrian operatic bass (basso profondo).
Kurt Rydl Tracks
St Luke Passion (Erat autem fere)
Krzysztof Penderecki
St Luke Passion (Erat autem fere)
St Luke Passion (Erat autem fere)
Last played on
Manon Lescaut - Act 2
Giacomo Puccini
Manon Lescaut - Act 2
Manon Lescaut - Act 2
Choir
Last played on
Faust's Transfiguration (Scenes from Goethe's Faust)
Robert Schumann
Faust's Transfiguration (Scenes from Goethe's Faust)
Faust's Transfiguration (Scenes from Goethe's Faust)
Last played on
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
Jacques Offenbach
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
Les Contes d'Hoffmann: Venice Act + Epilogue
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-18T01:04:15
18
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1986
Royal Albert Hall
