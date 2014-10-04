Donald Arthur Rader (born October 21, 1935, Rochester, Pennsylvania) is an American jazz trumpeter.

Rader began playing trumpet at age five and was taught by his father. He studied at Sam Houston State Teachers College and served in the Navy in the 1950s as a member of the band, then played and arranged for Woody Herman (1959–61), Maynard Ferguson (1961–63), and Count Basie (1963–64), Louie Bellson, Harry James, Terry Gibbs, Frank Foster, Henry Mancini, Les Brown (1967–72), and Stan Kenton.

Rader appeared on numerous television programs with various bands and can be seen playing in the trumpet section of The Count Basie Orchestra on the November 10, 1963 episode of The Judy Garland Show. During his time with Count Basie, Rader played on numerous Basie LP releases and is in the trumpet section on Frank Sinatra's original recording of "Fly Me to the Moon" with the Count Basie Orchestra (Reprise, 1964).

He also toured with Della Reese, Sarah Vaughn, Andy Williams, Percy Faith, Diana Ross, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lewis (on and off for 28 years), and Bob Hope (on and off for 28 years including 5 tours of wartime Vietnam).