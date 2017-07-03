Zoey Van Goey were an indie pop band from Glasgow, Scotland, made up of Matt Brennan, Michael John McCarthy, Kim Moore and Adam Scott. Brennan, McCarthy and Moore, hailing from Canada, Ireland and England respectively, formed the initial trio in Glasgow in 2006, with Scott becoming a full-fledged member in 2010. The band stopped performing in 2012.

The band's debut single, "Foxtrot Vandals", was produced by the Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch, and released on seven-inch vinyl in 2007. They released another single, "Sweethearts in Disguise", on seven-inch vinyl in 2008 which was produced by Paul Savage of The Delgados.

Their debut album, The Cage Was Unlocked All Along, also produced by Savage, was first self-released in 2009 and then re-released by Chemikal Underground Records. Their second album, Propeller Versus Wings, was released in 2011.