Mark Pritchard Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Pritchard (born 1971) is an English electronic musician, resident in Australia and currently signed to Warp Records.
Mark Pritchard Tracks
Beautiful People (feat. Thom Yorke)
Beautiful People (feat. Thom Yorke)
Cycles Of
Cycles Of
The Four Worlds
The Four Worlds
Cycles Of 9
Cycles Of 9
Give It Your Choir (feat. Bibio)
Give It Your Choir (feat. Bibio)
S.O.S.
S.O.S.
Parkstone Melody
Parkstone Melody
Fabulous Fred
Fabulous Fred
Mên-an-Tol
Mên-an-Tol
Come Let Us (feat. Gregory Whitehead)
Come Let Us (feat. Gregory Whitehead)
Parkstone Melody 2
Parkstone Melody 2
Sad Alron
Sad Alron
1234 (feat. Ragga Twins)
1234 (feat. Ragga Twins)
Where Do They Go, The Butterflies
Where Do They Go, The Butterflies
Give It Your Choir
Give It Your Choir
Beautiful People
Beautiful People
Hi Red
Hi Red
The Hologram
The Hologram
Under The Sun
Under The Sun
Out In The Streets
Out In The Streets
Call To Arms
Call To Arms
Fanshaw/Scared2D (Essarai mashup)
Fanshaw/Scared2D (Essarai mashup)
Beautiful People (Alternative Instrumental)
Kiss My A**
Kiss My A**
?
?
Falling
Falling
Turn It On (feat. Steve Spacek)
Turn It On (feat. Steve Spacek)
