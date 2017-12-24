Daevid AllenBorn 13 January 1938. Died 13 March 2015
Daevid Allen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mpfxr.jpg
1938-01-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77e112da-5529-44b9-b957-bec3c3105440
Daevid Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher David Allen (13 January 1938 – 13 March 2015), known as Daevid Allen, sometimes credited as Divided Alien, was an Australian poet, guitarist, singer, composer and performance artist. He was co-founder of the psychedelic rock groups Soft Machine (in the UK, 1966) and Gong (in France, 1967).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daevid Allen Tracks
Sort by
Wise Man In Your Heart
Daevid Allen
Wise Man In Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfxr.jpglink
Wise Man In Your Heart
Last played on
Jungle Windo(w)
Daevid Allen
Jungle Windo(w)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfxr.jpglink
Jungle Windo(w)
Last played on
Why Do We Treat Ourselves Like We Do
Daevid Allen
Why Do We Treat Ourselves Like We Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfxr.jpglink
Why Do We Treat Ourselves Like We Do
Last played on
Crocodile Nonsense Poem (Album: Now is the Happiest Time of Your Life)
Daevid Allen
Crocodile Nonsense Poem (Album: Now is the Happiest Time of Your Life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfxr.jpglink
Crocodile Nonsense Poem (Album: Now is the Happiest Time of Your Life)
Last played on
Glad Stoned Buried Fielding Flash And Fresh Fest Footprint In My Memory
Daevid Allen
Glad Stoned Buried Fielding Flash And Fresh Fest Footprint In My Memory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfxr.jpglink
Glad Stoned Buried Fielding Flash And Fresh Fest Footprint In My Memory
Last played on
It's The Time Of Your Life
Daevid Allen
It's The Time Of Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfxr.jpglink
It's The Time Of Your Life
Last played on
Master Builder
Gong
Master Builder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z70kn.jpglink
Master Builder
Last played on
French Garden
Daevid Allen
French Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpfxr.jpglink
French Garden
Last played on
Daevid Allen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist