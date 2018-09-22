Seán ClancyIrish composer. Born 1984
Seán Clancy
1984
Seán Clancy Biography (Wikipedia)
Seán Clancy (born 1984) is an Irish composer and lecturer in Composition at Birmingham Conservatoire. He has worked with numerous music ensembles and had a residency at the Moog Soundlab in 2015.
Clancy has a PhD from Birmingham Conservatoire.
Seán Clancy Tracks
Four Pieces of Music Lasting Thirty Seconds Each
