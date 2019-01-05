Barbara HanniganBorn 8 May 1971
Barbara Hannigan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04r9255.jpg
1971-05-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/77de9118-8d06-4d22-84a9-f3dd17c3426d
Barbara Hannigan Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Hannigan CM (born 8 May 1971) is a Canadian soprano and conductor, known for her performances of contemporary opera.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barbara Hannigan Tracks
Sort by
The Importance of Being Earnest
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest
Last played on
Part Two, Scene X: Agnès and the Boy
George Benjamin
Part Two, Scene X: Agnès and the Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Part Two, Scene X: Agnès and the Boy
Last played on
Girl Crazy Suite
Girl Crazy Suite
Last played on
Wer ist das
Alban Berg
Wer ist das
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Wer ist das
Last played on
Mes longs cheveux
Claude Debussey, Frederica von Stade, Barbara Hannigan, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Herbert von Karajan
Mes longs cheveux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r9255.jpglink
Mes longs cheveux
Composer
Last played on
Sieben frühe Lieder: No.5 'Im zimmer'
Alban Berg
Sieben frühe Lieder: No.5 'Im zimmer'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Sieben frühe Lieder: No.5 'Im zimmer'
Fünf Lieder von Dehmel: No.2 'Am ufer'
Anton Webern
Fünf Lieder von Dehmel: No.2 'Am ufer'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrs.jpglink
Fünf Lieder von Dehmel: No.2 'Am ufer'
Vier Lieder, Op.2: No.2 'Schenk mir deinen goldenen Kamm'
Arnold Schoenberg
Vier Lieder, Op.2: No.2 'Schenk mir deinen goldenen Kamm'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Vier Lieder, Op.2: No.2 'Schenk mir deinen goldenen Kamm'
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Alban Berg
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Last played on
I Got Rhythm (Girl Crazy Suite)
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm (Girl Crazy Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
I Got Rhythm (Girl Crazy Suite)
Last played on
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
George Benjamin
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 2
Orchestra
Last played on
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
George Benjamin
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Lessons In Love And Violence: Part 1
Orchestra
Last played on
Suite from Girl crazy
George Gershwin
Suite from Girl crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Suite from Girl crazy
Lulu suite
Alban Berg
Lulu suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Lulu suite
Verklarte nacht Op.4
Arnold Schoenberg
Verklarte nacht Op.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Verklarte nacht Op.4
Let Me Tell You
Hans Abrahamsen
Let Me Tell You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rdb.jpglink
Let Me Tell You
Last played on
Girl Crazy Suite
Girl Crazy Suite
Last played on
Lulu Suite - v. Adagio
Alban Berg
Lulu Suite - v. Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Lulu Suite - v. Adagio
Last played on
The Importance of being earnest - And this is what you call Bunburying!
Gerald Barry
The Importance of being earnest - And this is what you call Bunburying!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of being earnest - And this is what you call Bunburying!
Last played on
Written On Skin - Part 2 scene 10
George Benjamin
Written On Skin - Part 2 scene 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Written On Skin - Part 2 scene 10
Written On Skin - Part 1 scene 6
George Benjamin
Written On Skin - Part 1 scene 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Written On Skin - Part 1 scene 6
Written On Skin - Part 1 scene 4
George Benjamin
Written On Skin - Part 1 scene 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Written On Skin - Part 1 scene 4
Girl Crazy Suite
Girl Crazy Suite
Orchestra
Last played on
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
Last played on
Socrate: Portrait de Socrate
Erik Satie
Socrate: Portrait de Socrate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Socrate: Portrait de Socrate
Last played on
Les Anges (Trois Mélodies)
Erik Satie
Les Anges (Trois Mélodies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Les Anges (Trois Mélodies)
Last played on
Trois Melodies: No.3 Sylvie
Erik Satie
Trois Melodies: No.3 Sylvie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Trois Melodies: No.3 Sylvie
Last played on
Let me tell you: opening
Hans Abrahamsen
Let me tell you: opening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rdb.jpglink
Let me tell you: opening
Last played on
Written on Skin: Act I Scene VI, Agnes and the Boy (Extract)
George Benjamin
Written on Skin: Act I Scene VI, Agnes and the Boy (Extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Written on Skin: Act I Scene VI, Agnes and the Boy (Extract)
Last played on
Written on Skin: Part 2, Scene 10
George Benjamin
Written on Skin: Part 2, Scene 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1cb.jpglink
Written on Skin: Part 2, Scene 10
Last played on
Symphonic pieces from 'Lulu' (Lulu suite)
Alban Berg
Symphonic pieces from 'Lulu' (Lulu suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Symphonic pieces from 'Lulu' (Lulu suite)
Last played on
let me tell you
Hans Abrahamsen
let me tell you
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rdb.jpglink
let me tell you
Last played on
Let Me Tell You, For Soprano And Orchestra
Hans Abrahamsen
Let Me Tell You, For Soprano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rdb.jpglink
Let Me Tell You, For Soprano And Orchestra
Last played on
Les fleurs (Trois autres mélodies)
Erik Satie
Les fleurs (Trois autres mélodies)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Les fleurs (Trois autres mélodies)
Last played on
Suite from Girl Crazy
George Gershwin
Suite from Girl Crazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Suite from Girl Crazy
Last played on
Symphony no. 86 in D major H.1.86
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no. 86 in D major H.1.86
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony no. 86 in D major H.1.86
Last played on
Trois Autres Melodies - Chanson
Erik Satie
Trois Autres Melodies - Chanson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Trois Autres Melodies - Chanson
Last played on
let me tell you (O but memory is not one but many)
Hans Abrahamsen
let me tell you (O but memory is not one but many)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rdb.jpglink
let me tell you (O but memory is not one but many)
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in F minor (Proms 2016)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No 4 in F minor (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj8b.jpglink
Symphony No 4 in F minor (Proms 2016)
Last played on
let me tell you (Proms 2016)
Hans Abrahamsen
let me tell you (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmym.jpglink
let me tell you (Proms 2016)
Last played on
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
Last played on
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htmk6.jpglink
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
Last played on
Illuminations Op 18
Benjamin Britten
Illuminations Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Illuminations Op 18
Last played on
Upcoming Events
9
Jan
2019
Barbara Hannigan, London Symphony Orchestra and Sir Simon Rattle
Barbican Hall, London, UK
10
Jan
2019
Barbara Hannigan, London Symphony Orchestra and Sir Simon Rattle
Barbican Hall, London, UK
17
Mar
2019
Barbara Hannigan, London Symphony Orchestra
Barbican Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb65v2
Royal Albert Hall
2016-08-27T00:37:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx01m.jpg
27
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8dxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-27T00:37:32
27
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2c9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-08T00:37:32
8
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist