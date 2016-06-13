Victoria Louise "Pixie" Lott (born 12 January 1991) is an English singer, songwriter, and actress. Her debut single, "Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh)", was released in June 2009 and went straight to number one in the UK Singles Chart. Her second single, "Boys and Girls", also topped the UK Singles Chart in September 2009.

She made her film debut in the 2010 movie Fred: The Movie, which was based on a real life YouTube channel created by Lucas Cruikshank.

Lott's debut album, Turn It Up, was released in September 2009. It reached number six on the UK Albums Chart, spawned six consecutive top twenty singles, and sold over 1.5 million copies. Her second album, Young Foolish Happy, was released on 14 November 2011. The lead single, "All About Tonight", debuted atop the UK Singles Chart, becoming her third UK number-one hit. The album also produced the top ten singles "What Do You Take Me For?" and "Kiss the Stars". Lott's self-titled third studio album was released on 1 August 2014. Its lead single "Nasty" released on 7 March 2014 peaked at number nine on the UK Singles Chart, making it her sixth Top 10 single in the United Kingdom.