Elizabeth Futral
Elizabeth Futral Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Elizabeth Futral (born September 27, 1963 in Johnston County, North Carolina) is an American coloratura soprano who has won acclaim (as both singer and actress) throughout the United States as well as in Europe, South America, and Japan.
Elizabeth Futral Tracks
Song 3 from Iron Horse
Philip Glass
Song 3 from Iron Horse
Song 3 from Iron Horse
Brief Encounter (Act II excerpts)
André Previn
Brief Encounter (Act II excerpts)
Brief Encounter (Act II excerpts)
Orchestra
