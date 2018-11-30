Joe HarnellBorn 2 August 1924. Died 14 July 2005
1924-08-02
Joseph Harnell (August 2, 1924 – July 14, 2005) was an American composer and arranger.
The Lonely Man
Fly Me To The Moon
Hulk Theme
