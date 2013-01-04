The AlgorithmBorn 7 October 1989
The Algorithm
1989-10-07
The Algorithm Biography
The Algorithm is the musical project of French musician Rémi Gallego (born October 7, 1989) from Perpignan. His style is characterised by an unusual combination of electronic dance music with progressive metal.[citation needed] Gallego chose the name The Algorithm to highlight the music's complex and electronic nature.
Handshake
Handshake
Past BBC Events
Download: 2013
Donington Park
2013-06-14T00:15:46
14
Jun
2013
Download: 2013
Donington Park
