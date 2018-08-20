Sueño Latino
Sueño Latino
Sueño Latino Biography
Sueño Latino is an Italo house band from Italy: Andrea Gemolotto, Claudio Collino, Davide Rizzatti, Riccardo Persi.
In 1989 the group released the ambient house classic "Sueño Latino." The track is based on Manuel Göttsching's album-length E2-E4. In a later release (the Winter Version), Göttsching himself added guitar parts to the track.
In some European countries[clarification needed] it was a number 1 hit in 1989, although it only reached number 47 in the UK Singles Chart.
Sueño Latino (Compilation of the Week - Summer of Love)
Sueño Latino
Sueño Latino (Compilation of the Week - Summer of Love)
Sueño Latino (Compilation of the Week - Summer of Love)
Sueno Latino (Original Paradise Version)
Sueño Latino
Sueno Latino (Original Paradise Version)
Sueno Latino
Sueño Latino
Sueno Latino
Sueno Latino
Sueño Latino (Paradise Version)
Sueño Latino
Sueño Latino (Paradise Version)
Sueño Latino (Paradise Version)
Sueono Latino (Derrick May Illusion First Mix)
Sueño Latino
Sueono Latino (Derrick May Illusion First Mix)
Sueno Latino (1989)
Sueño Latino
Sueno Latino (1989)
Sueno Latino (1989)
